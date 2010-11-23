The Shortlist for Nov. 24

By Jen Odell

John Travolta and Kelly Preston welcomed a new addition to their family Tuesday night in a Florida hospital. Weighing in at 8 lbs., 3 oz., baby Benjamin -- and his mom, Kelly, 48 -- are reportedly both healthy and enjoying each other's newfound company. "John, Kelly and their daughter Ella Bleu, are ecstatic and very happy about the newest member of the family," the Travoltas said in a statement. John and Kelly announced her pregnancy in May, more than a year after the loss of their 16-year-old son, Jett, who died after suffering a seizure while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas. Jett's death led to a trial over an alleged extortion plot, as the Travoltas tried to avoid the spotlight in order to grieve for their son. (People)