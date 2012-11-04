The Shortlist for Nov. 5

Brad Pitt Unveiling New Line of Furniture

Actor, father, green real estate developer … furniture designer? Yep. As he explains to Architectural Digest, Brad Pitt has been sketching ideas for unique furniture designs for years. And after teaming up with noted designer Frank Pollaro, Brad's finally ready to introduce the public to the fruits of his labor. From Nov. 13 - 15, Pitt's high-end creations -- including a series of tables and chairs, an Art Deco bed and a bathtub for two -- will be on display and available for purchase.

"I've been doodling ideas for buildings and furniture since the early 1990s, when I first discovered [Charles Rennie] Mackintosh and Frank Lloyd Wright," Pitt tells the magazine. "Actually, I found Wright in college when looking for a lazy two-point credit to get out of French. It forever changed my life." Pollaro later discovered the drawings and suggested they collaborate, since they share similar design tastes and, Pitt notes, "a predilection for "far too much wine." Pieces like one chair will be priced around $45,000 (ahem), but lower-priced, customized versions will also be available. (Celebitchy)