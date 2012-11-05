The Shortlist for Nov. 6

Britney Spears Is Negotiating a Deal for Her First Novel

"The Great Britsby?" "A Portrait of the Pop Star as a Young Mom?" "Their Eyes Were Watching 'X Factor'?" As you read this, editors at HarperCollins may be kicking similar ideas around as they search for possible titles of Britney Spears' forthcoming literary masterpiece. Yes, the 30-year-old singer is in talks to produce her very first novel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the project comes to fruition, it would be a fictional story that draws on Spears' real-life events. "To my knowledge there are discussions but nothing confirmed," said a rep for Brit-Brit. (MTV)