The Shortlist for Nov. 7

By Rebecca Silverstein

Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner are one rough and tumble couple. The two got into a bar brawl on Saturday night at the trendy Hollywood Roosevelt, E! Online reports. Sources say it all started when Avril clashed with another girl at the bar, and Brody tried to break it up and got smashed in the face with a bottle. Cops showed up, and Brody went to the hospital for stitches. But at least he's in good spirits about it: "Interesting Saturday night... Just got of the hospital with a new scar on my face. Charges/chargers!!!" he tweeted. Avril seemed more shaken up following the scuffle, which she says she didn't start. "I don't fight. I don't believe in it. To clear things up I got attacked by 5 people last night out of nowhere. Not cool. My face is f-----," tweeted Avril, who then clarified, "As in black eye, bloody nose, hair ripped out, scratches, bruises and cuts. So not ok to be abusive to others. Violence is NEVER the answer." We agree, girl. (E! Online)