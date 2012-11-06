The Shortlist for Nov. 7

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Planning Three Weddings?

At the opening of his Broadway turn in "Chicago" Monday night, Billy Ray Cyrus got a wee bit emotional talking about his daughter, Miley's upcoming trip to the altar with Liam Hemsworth. Er -- make that trips. Joking that he made a deal with Liam's brother, Chris, to co-star in a movie with him as part of his OK on the young couple's nuptials, Billy Ray said that the couple is now planning three weddings, so "that has to be three movies for me." The country crooner added that he can't wait to do his fatherly duty at the ceremony -- sorry, ceremonies. In a recent text to his daughter, he said he wrote, "I just want you to know, whenever you're ready, I'm going to be very proud to walk you down that aisle.' She was like, 'Daddy!' with two smiley faces!" Aw --- times three. (Us)