The Shortlist for Nov. 8

By Rebecca Silverstein

Kristen Stewart doesn't strike us as someone who's at Pilates every week, but when the time came to film her "Breaking Dawn" sex scene, she broke down and hit the gym. "I know I'm tiny and -… I did 'On the Road' right before 'Breaking Dawn' and I definitely did hang out a little bit. Then when I was doing prep for 'Breaking Dawn,' I suddenly realized, 'This is so not 'On the Road,'" she says. "Usually, we're all making fun of Taylor Lautner for working out so often, and then suddenly me and Rob were like, 'S---' and running around the block while Taylor laughed at us." (Female First)