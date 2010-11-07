The Shortlist for Nov. 8

By Jen Odell

Sunday's New York Times took a stab at understanding the enigma that is Courtney Love through a profile that opens with the singer drunk and in various states of undress at the Mercer Hotel, exposing herself "to an assortment of prominent fashion figures." Later, a more poised (less tipsy) Courtney opens up to say, "I'd like to be trusted again, like I was at one point." She goes on to illustrate the "calm, funny and well read" version of herself, the version who has managed to reclaim somewhat of a positive reputation for her keen understanding of the fashion industry. Courtney seems to know how her unstable behavior comes across, even if she admits she can't always control it. (NYTimes)