The Shortlist for Nov. 9

Adriana Lima Victoria's Secret

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's not easy being an angel -- a Victoria's Secret Angel, that is. To prep for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima trains and diets for months on end. She drinks a gallon of water a day. Then, nine days before the show, she stops eating solid foods and drinks only protein shakes, which include powdered egg. Twelve hours before the show, she's instructed to drink nothing at all to "dry out." So is it worth it? "Actually, the Victoria's Secret show is the highlight of my life," she says. "Any model in this world would love to be an Angel." (The Telegraph)