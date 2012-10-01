The Shortlist for Oct. 1

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Secret Son 'Started Looking Like Me'

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dirty Laundry Airing World Tour continued over the weekend, with the action star and former governor dropping by "60 Minutes" to pony up a few more details about how he fathered a child with the family housekeeper and kept it a secret from his wife of 25 years. According to Arnie, he didn't realize his affair with Mildred Baena had gotten her pregnant until seven or eight years later, when he noticed her son "started looking like me." Says Arnie: "It was very difficult, strange, bizarre. I just said to myself, 'OK, I'm going to put this away." Noting that his bodybuilding days hardened him to dealing with emotions, he said that he's long been in the habit of denying life's unsavory truths, hiding them even from the people he loves. As for the son he shares with Baena? "The important thing that everyone should know is that I take care of him and I take care of her [Baena]. And I fulfill my responsibility and I'm glad to do that," said Schwarzenegger. "If you would have asked me 10 years ago, five years ago, two years ago, what is the most important thing in my life, I would tell you over and over, it's my marriage, it's my family. So the thing that really meant the most to me kind of fell apart because of my doing. That is something that I will always look back and say 'How could you have done that.'" (CNN)