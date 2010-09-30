The Shortlist for Oct. 1

By Jen Odell

Proving that high fashion is open to a big belly -- when its contents contain Orlando Bloom's DNA -- a five-months-pregnant Miranda Kerr walked in the Balenciaga show Thursday in Paris, where she covered her sizeable bump with a houndstooth shift dress and jacket. It was her second Balenciaga appearance. The baby will be Orlando and Miranda's first. (PopEater)

