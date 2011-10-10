The Shortlist for Oct. 10

Lindsay Lohan is being sued for failing to pay a $90,585.79 bill for transportation and security allegedly provided by Elite Transportation Limo and Security Services in 2009. A rep for Lindsay assured E! News that she "has not been served with any lawsuit," but lawyers for the plaintiff are saying they have tried, unsuccessfully, to reach the actress regarding the suit, which was filed against both Lohan and Tri-Star Entertainment in Orange County, Calif. At some point, wouldn't it make more sense for Linds to give up the pad in Venice, Calif., and take up formal residence in one of the Los Angeles court buildings? (E)

