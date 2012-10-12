The Shortlist for Oct. 12

Fergie's Halloween Getup Looks Eerily Lohanesque

It looks like Fergie's getting a head start on Halloween. The Black Eyed Peas singer posted this photo on Instagram Thursday, with the caption, "What ever am I going 2 b 4 #Halloween this year? #costume." Although she neglected to share the identity of her blond, heavy-lidded, puffy-lipped persona, pretty much every outlet on the interwebs noted that she makes a darn good Lindsay Lohan. If she spends Oct. 31 shifting the blame for various personal and legal calamities, we'll have a doppelganger on our hands! (DailyMail)