The Shortlist for Oct. 13

By Jen Odell

After spotting a flock of X17 Online paparazzi outside her child's preschool, Nicole Richie posted a warning on her blog Tuesday, promising to "do a background check" on every cameraman she sees "slouched in black windowed cars outside of a preschool, all day," adding that if she finds that anyone's license is missing or out of date, she will, "have them thrown in jail before they can pick up the phone and call their lawyers." Her open letter wraps up with, "These are young children and you should know better. X17, you are irresponsible and repulsive." (NicoleRichie)