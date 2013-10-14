The Shortlist for Oct. 14

gwen stefani baby bump pumpkin patch

Gwen Stefani covers up rumored baby bump at the pumpkin patch

Unless Gwen Stefani was hiding a small pumpkin under her sweater at the pumpkin patch in Los Angeles over the weekend, rumors that the 44-year-old singer is expecting her third child are looking pretty on-target. Gwen and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, have yet to confirm reports of a forthcoming sibling for their sons, Zuma, 5, and Kingston, 7, but as they grinned and watched the boys play in the sunshine at a pumpkin patch in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., on Saturday, it was tough to deny Gwen's increasingly round belly. Last month, Gwen's pal Eve reportedly dropped the bomb on keeping the baby news under wraps by telling reporters that her musical collaborator is "preggers."