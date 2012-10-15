The Shortlist for Oct. 15

Intruder Convicted of Trespassing in Miley Cyrus' Home

Jason Luis Rivera, 40, has been found guilty of trespassing and resisting arrest after he jumped over a fence onto Miley Cyrus' property on Sept. 8 with a pair of scissors in his hands. Rivera told police he was the singer's friend, suggesting that he was welcome in her home -- even though he reportedly "threw himself against a wall" while trying to enter the premises. Rivera was sentenced to 18 months in jail after refusing probation. (DailyNews)