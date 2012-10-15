The Shortlist for Oct. 15
Intruder Convicted of Trespassing in Miley Cyrus' Home
Jason Luis Rivera, 40, has been found guilty of trespassing and resisting arrest after he jumped over a fence onto Miley Cyrus' property on Sept. 8 with a pair of scissors in his hands. Rivera told police he was the singer's friend, suggesting that he was welcome in her home -- even though he reportedly "threw himself against a wall" while trying to enter the premises. Rivera was sentenced to 18 months in jail after refusing probation. (DailyNews)
Intruder Convicted of Trespassing in Miley Cyrus' Home
Jason Luis Rivera, 40, has been found guilty of trespassing and resisting arrest after he jumped over a fence onto Miley Cyrus' property on Sept. 8 with a pair of scissors in his hands. Rivera told police he was the singer's friend, suggesting that he was welcome in her home -- even though he reportedly "threw himself against a wall" while trying to enter the premises. Rivera was sentenced to 18 months in jail after refusing probation. (DailyNews)