The Shortlist for Oct. 15

By Jen Odell

In the wake of complaints about the use of the phrase, "that's so gay" in "The Dilemma," and Universal's subsequent removal of the line from the trailer, Vince Vaughn is questioning the implications of censoring comedy, saying: "Let me add my voice of support to the people outraged by the bullying and persecution of people for their differences, whatever those differences may be. Comedy and joking about our differences breaks tension and brings us together. Drawing dividing lines over what we can and cannot joke about does exactly that; it divides us. Most importantly, where does it stop?" (Deadline)