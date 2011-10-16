The Shortlist for Oct. 17

christina aguilera michael jackson concert

Kelly Osbourne is using Christina Aguilera's recent weight gain as fuel for revenge. "She called me fat for years," Osbourne said on "Fashion Police" Friday when the discussion turned to Xtina's appearance at last weekend's Michael Jackson tribute concert. "I was never that fat." Later, co-host George Kotsiopoulos tried to blame the singer's heavier new look on a bad outfit, saying Aguilera was "still probably a size 2/4." Osbourne retorted, "Trust me, I'm a 2/4. That is not a 2/4." (Us)

