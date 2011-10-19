The Shortlist for Oct. 19

Sometimes an addict's habits get inextricably tied up with his art. Take Eminem, whose first three albums were monster hits. But by the time he started recording "Encore," his monster pill-popping and drinking habits were part of his act. He estimates that he was taking 60 to 90 pills a day when he went into rehab in 2005, but says he "didn't really want to get clean." So he detoxed, then retoxed, before finally sobering up for real. The result? "Recovery," the best-selling album of 2010. "The thing sobriety has taught me the most is the way I'm wired," he says. "I've realized that the way I am helps with the music. Sporadic thoughts will pop into my head, and I'll have to go write something down, and the next thing you know I've written a whole song in an hour. But sometimes it sucks, and I wish I was wired like a regular person and could go have a f------ drink. ... I never understood when people would say it's a disease. ... I finally realized, F---, man, it really is." (GQ)