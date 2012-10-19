The Shortlist for Oct. 19

Miley Cyrus: New Jonas brothers Song Is About Me

"Wedding Bells," written by Nick Jonas, is about a guy whose ex-girlfriend is about to marry someone else. And at 20, Nick hasn't had a lot of serious relationships after which the girl got engaged. "I don't know who else [besides me] is getting married," Miley Cyrus told Ryan Seacrest this week, "so I feel like that's pretty blatant." Even more blatant is the lyrical reference to a June 11 anniversary -- the same date Miley said she met Nick, her "first love", in her autobiography."Everyone has to write songs that are about things that they felt," she conceded to Seacrest. "So, you can't ever hate on someone for writing about something you've been through." (DailyNews)