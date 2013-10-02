The Shortlist for Oct. 2

Mia Farrow says Frank Sinatra could be her son Ronan's father

He certainly shares more in common with Frank Sinatra in the looks department, but Mia Farrow's only biological son, Ronan, was born during her 12-year romantic relationship with Woody Allen, not her two-year marriage to Sinatra.

Still, as she says in the November issue of Vanity Fair, she and Sinatra maintained a romance long after their 1968 divorce. "We never really split up," she admits. Asked point-blank if Ronan could be Sinatra's son, the actress says, "Possibly." A DNA test has never been conducted to determine who Ronan's bioloigical dad is, but as the New York Post points out, Sintra was 78 when Ronan was born.

Like Farrow's other children, Ronan has, in his adulthood, distanced himself from Allen, whom Mia left after discovering that he had a sexual relationship with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. Another daughter, Dylan, whom Allen adopted with Mia, later alleged that Allen had molested her when she was a child, a claim she maintains in the Vanity Fair story.

Despite all the drama, Ronan, now 25, clearly sees the bright side of growing up the way he did. "I am so proud of my family," he tells the magazine. "I grew up across the table from [my brother] Moses, who has cerebral palsy, and next to my sister Quincy, born of a drug-addicted inner-city mother, and Minh, who is blind. I could never have understood what it means to grow up blind or with cerebral palsy. I saw problems and needs, so the next thing you think is: O.K., what are you going to do about it?"