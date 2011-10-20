The Shortlist for Oct. 21

beyonce jay z baby

In anticipation of their first child, Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly getting their Tribeca, New York loft space baby-ready. But if you're Beyonce and Jay-Z, the definition of "baby-ready" is a little more luxurious than simply painting stencils on a wall and buying some stuffed animals. Case in point: The couple's nursery is 2,200 square feet, a source tells Us Weekly. "Some people are like, 'Won't you be scared to leave your baby in that huge room?," says the spy. (Us)