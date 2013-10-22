The Shortlist for Oct. 22

martha stewart halloween

Martha Stewart dresses up like Glinda the good witch

You would think that if Glinda the good witch could magically beam ruby slippers onto Dorothy's feet, she could also flick her wand and transform that tornado of pink chiffon into a dress less likely to asphyxiate its wearer. But then, you would also think Glinda had never been to federal prison. Either way, this is what Martha Stewart wore when she floated majestically down the purple carpet at Hub Network's 1st annual Halloween Bash in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, as part of a televised event featuring host Kenan Thompson. Martha's Oz-bound alter ego later judged a children's costume contest for the show, which airs Oct. 26.