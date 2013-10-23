The Shortlist for Oct. 23

jennifer lawrence dior

Jennifer Lawrence stars in Dior's fall-winter fashion campaign

As the new face of Miss Dior, Jennifer Lawrence stars in a slew of elegant black and white photos in the new, fall-winter edition of Dior Magazine. Modeling a handful of blazers, coats and menswear-inspired outfits, the 23-year-old "Hunger Games" star wears her hair swept up and wavy in the photos, shot by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson. The images are also noticeably less tweaked than those which ran last spring, when, during her Oscar red carpet walk, J. Law was shown an ad from the brand's handbag campaign and remarked, "That doesn't look like me at all. I love Photoshop more than anything in the world.''