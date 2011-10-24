The Shortlist for Oct. 25

Having used up her lifetime allotment of artsy photo shoots with Tyler Shields, artsy photo shoots with lesser-known European photographers and artsy photo shoots for everyone who has ever shown work at the celeb-addicted Gagosian gallery, Lindsay Lohan is rumored to be embarking on her first Playboy spread. The 25-year-old actress is shooting a "top-secret" project today and tomorrow, and a source tells E! that it's for the magazine's January issue. "I cannot confirm or deny at this time," her rep, Steve Honig, tells E!. Although GossipCop reports that LiLo will strip for the shoot, E! says there will be no nudity. And if there is a god, it won't be shot at her new place of employment, the Los Angeles County Morgue. (E!)