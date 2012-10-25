The Shortlist for Oct. 25

Mariah Carey Gets a $1,500 Massage While She Sleeps

After a long day of judging "American Idol" wannabes, a gal can downright pooped. Naturally, the only way to deal is to order up an eight-hour massage during which "Bruno" is played on repeat and said gal snores off her troubles. A source confides to Us Weekly that on Sept. 29, Mariah Carey indulged in just such a spa menu. According to the magazine, Mimi enjoyed a $1,500 rubdown in the privacy of her own home for eight long hours while Sacha Baron Cohen's Austrian fashionista alter ego tormented the masseuse, ad nauseam, from the screen. Funny, we thought the going rate for an eight-hour massage alone was $1,500. Add in eight hours of "Bruno" on a loop and a soon-to-be-disgruntled minion probably deserves at least a cool mil. (Us)