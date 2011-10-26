The Shortlist for Oct. 27
By Jen Odell
What kind of world do we live in where the Batmobile emerges from its Batcave only to be pulled over for a traffic infraction?! Alas, it's a world where Justin Bieber drives a custom Cadillac embellished with Batman symbols on the front and back of the car and the word "Batmobile" on the trunk. While enjoying a spin around Tinseltown in his Batmobile (with Sean Kingston nearby in a Rolls Royce) earlier this week, the Caped Canadian Crusader was reportedly pulled over for cutting off a California Highway Patrol officer. Ponch and John apparently gave the Biebs a warning and sent him on his way. (TMZ)
