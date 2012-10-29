The Shortlist for Oct. 29

Lindsay Lohan on Frankenstorm: Stay Calm!

Have no fear, emergency responders. Lindsay Lohan has your back. As Hurricane Sandy barreled towards the East Coast this weekend, the New York native hopped on Twitter, where she advocated staying calm (and, for some reason, renamed the storm)."WHY is everyone in SUCH a panic about hurricane (i'm calling it Sally)..?," she wrote. "Stop projecting negativity! Think positive and pray for peace." Phew. The largest storm in history to ever hit the East Coast will surely be no match for the power of Lindsay Lohan's positive thinking. (Observer)