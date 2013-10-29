The Shortlist for Oct. 29

nicole kidman tom cruise brangelina vanity fair

Nicole Kidman compares her marriage to Tom Cruise to Brangelina's relationship

From 1990 to 2001, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were arguably Hollywood's most elite, most recognizable couple. And while Kidman, now 46, appreciates what she had with Cruise, she tells Vanity Fair that she "was so young" back then and that her marriage to Keith Urban feels more real and lasting.

"There is something about that sort of existence that, if you really focus on each other and you're in that bubble, it's very intoxicating, because it's just the two of you," she says, referring to the massive fame she enjoyed during her relationship with Cruise. "And there is only one other person that's going through it. So it brings you very close, and it's deeply romantic. I'm sure Brad and Angelina have that — because there's nobody else that understands it except that person who's sleeping right next to you."

With Urban, she says things have mellowed. "Having experienced extreme fame and now getting to a place where it's not so dominating in my life, I'm always surprised when I go somewhere and people know who I am," she said, adding that her kids don't understand why paparazzi want to take her picture in public. "They ask, 'Why do they want a photo?' and 'Why is that person saying hello to you when you don't know them?' All of that stuff has to be explained to a 5-year-old."