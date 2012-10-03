The Shortlist for Oct. 3

Sarah Jessica Parker Covers Elle's Women in Hollywood Issue

Elle's annual Women in Hollywood issue tends to feature some of the silver screen's strongest, funniest and most independent actresses. This year, cover girl Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about the importance of sticking to one's guns when it comes to accepting new roles. "I don't love the idea of playing another woman who loves fashion and is slightly flawed in New York City," SJP says. "I loved Carrie, and I don't want to do the poor man's version of her. And while those are often the lucrative things to do, it's more reason to look in the other direction." Other featured actresses in the special November issue include Octavia Spencer and Emma Watson. (Elle)