The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Oct. 31

. 1 / 8

Nicole Richie got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend by dressing up as Jennifer Lopez. Complete with hoop earrings, pink track suit and perfectly bronzed skin, her Jenny From the Block look gave the real J.Lo a run for her money. (NicoleRichie)

Up NextThis is us
. 1 / 8

Nicole Richie got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend by dressing up as Jennifer Lopez. Complete with hoop earrings, pink track suit and perfectly bronzed skin, her Jenny From the Block look gave the real J.Lo a run for her money. (NicoleRichie)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries