The Shortlist for Oct. 31
Nicole Richie got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend by dressing up as Jennifer Lopez. Complete with hoop earrings, pink track suit and perfectly bronzed skin, her Jenny From the Block look gave the real J.Lo a run for her money. (NicoleRichie)
