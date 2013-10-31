The Shortlist for Oct. 31

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore sign divorce papers: Report

Two years after their high profile split, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore are finally taking a formal step toward ending their marriage. At least that's what a source tells the New York Post.

"There had been lengthy negotiations between lawyers for both sides about the financial settlement — in particular, how much he owed her from their marriage," an insider tells the tab.

Despite a recent estimation that Moore is worth $150 million, the Post reports that she was asking for spousal support. According to TMZ, she didn't get it, although Kutcher was apparently "a little more generous than he had to be" with the division of property. Both are said to be "satisfied" with the settlement.

Moore, 50, is reportedly now dating another younger guy, Will Hanigan, 30, while Kutcher, 35, is in a relationship with his former "That '70s Show" costar, Mila Kunis.

