The Shortlist for Oct. 4

Celeb React to First Presidential Debate

Wednesday night's debate between presidential candidates Barack Obama and Mitt Romney got plenty of traction in Hollywood, with celebs including Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria and Rob Lowe tweeting about health care and more throughout the evening. Though Obama and Romney supporters alike seemed to agree that Romney made a strong showing, a few marquee-name Democrats remained proud of their incumbent candidate.

Referring to Romney's controversial position on women's health care and abortion, Olivia Wilde tweeted "Mittens, if you want the federal gov't out of our health care decisions, then stay the F out of our VAGINAS." Lady Gaga, meanwhile, reminded her followers that the millionaire, Romney, pays much less in taxes than the average American. "I believe its important to note before this begins that Romney is a millionaire and paid well below the average tax rate, paying only 13.9%," she wrote. But the Wonderwall prize for best debate recap has to go to Chris Rock: "Obama is waiting for the right moment to pull out Bin Laden's skull from behind the podium. Wait for it. Wait for it ..." (E)