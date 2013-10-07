The Shortlist for Oct. 7

Lamar Odom's family wants to stage an intervention: Report

According to a new report from Page Six, Lamar Odom is still abusing drugs and his family in New York wants to get him help. "Lamar has been partying very hard in L.A., hanging out with his friends and not going home to Khloe [Kardashian]. His family and his old friends are trying to get him home to Queens," a source tells the tab. "His family is hearing he is doing coke, crack, molly. He and his L.A. friends are going hard, wildly off the rails."

Odom's alleged drug abuse reportedly stems from a deep depression, which Khloe discussed on Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Lamar is a very depressed person, which is sad but understandable with everything that he has been through in his life," she said. "I do love Lamar with every ounce of who I am but it is really scary when someone is in such a deep low and you know they are relying on you to get them out and you are trying and trying and trying and nothing is really working."