The Shortlist for Oct. 8

Drew Barrymore wants another stork visit, stat

Drew Barrymore just celebrated daughter Olive's first birthday, and she's already eager to add to her brood. During a sit-down Monday on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, the sunny actress acknowledged that she "very much" wants another baby with husband Will Kopelman -- and "right away," if possible. "I grew up as an only child, and although that really works for some people and for some parents that's the way they want to do it … I want to be the Griswolds [from the 'Vacation' flicks]," she enthused. "I want the kids in the back rolling their eyes at mom and dad. I want Rusty and Audrey, theme parks and the whole nine."