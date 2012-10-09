The Shortlist for Oct. 9

Jay-Z takes the Subway to his Barclays Center Gig

The Jay-Z-supported Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been a source of controversy among Brooklynites who fear that concerts and basketball games at the foot of the Manhattan bridge will create heinous traffic impasses. How apropos, then, that when Jay-Z arrived at the sports venue Saturday night to perform a concert with Beyonce, he bypassed a chauffeured drive to the venue and hopped on the subway. Not surprisingly, the appearance of Jay-Z on a subway created its very own form of mob-related, cellphone camera-induced havoc and straphanger traffic jams, as proven by the stream of YouTube videos that surfaced after his bodyguard-protected journey over the East River. Brooklyn represent! (E)