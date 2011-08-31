The Shortlist for Sept. 1

By Jen Odell

The allegedly stolen necklace, the missing passport that prevented her from appearing in court when she was supposed to, the airing of dirty relationship laundry on Twitter -- we certainly don't know why Lindsay Lohan goes to extremes. So we applaud her efforts at explaining her behavior via body art. Lindsay hit Shamrock Tattoos in Los Angeles this week and had a lyric from fellow Long Islander Billy Joel's tune, "I Go to Extremes," inked on her torso: "Clear as a crystal sharp as a knife I feel like I'm in the prime of my life," reads the new tat, a line from 1989's "Storm Front" album, which Joel once called "turbulent," which might make a nice ink option for the other side of her rib cage. (TMZ)