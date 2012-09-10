The Shortlist for Sept. 10

Tattoo No. 18: Rihanna Memorializes Her Grandmother

"Goddess Isis - Complete Woman - Model for future generations - #GRANGRANDOLLY - always in and on my heart #1love," Rihanna wrote next to this Instagram photo of her latest piece of body art this past weekend. The singer -- who's never been shy about showing skin -- had a tattoo of the Egyptian goddess inked across her ribs, over her heart and under her breasts while she was in London, where she performed at the Paralympics Closing Ceremony. Riri's grandmother, Clara "Dolly" Braithewaite, succumbed to cancer earlier this summer. At the time, Rihanna paid tribute to Dolly on Twitter, writing, "Goodbye #grangranDolly get your beauty rest until I see you." Isis marks tattoo No. 18 for Rihanna. (DailyMail)