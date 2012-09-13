The Shortlist for Sept. 13

Amanda Bynes Smoked a Secret Pipe While Driving on a Suspended License

For the love of all that is good about motor vehicles, what is going on with Amanda Bynes? Though she's supposed to be chillin' in the back of a chauffeured vehicle, catching lifts with friends or freaking riding a skateboard when she needs to get places, Bynes -- whose license was suspended Aug. 25 -- was photographed driving around in the Valley on Tuesday while taking hits off a pipe made to look like a car lighter. According to TMZ, Bynes, 26, hit up a taco joint, the spa and a Home Depot, stopping in various parking lots to partake of whatever was inside the pipe, which is commonly sold in head shops. Bynes is facing one DUI charge, allegations of two hit-and-runs and a growing list of complaints from fellow motorists about odd, safety-jeopardizing behavior from behind the wheel. (TMZ)