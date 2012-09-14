The Shortlist for Sept. 14

Jennifer Lawrence: 'I could kill someone with a bow and arrow'

The October issue of W features an ethereally pretty, gauzily dressed Jennifer Lawrence on its cover. Inside, the 22-year-old Oscar nominee talks about her new film, "Silver Linings Playbook," why L.A.'s not for her and how her "Hunger Games" role affects her real life.

"I do love archery," Lawrence admits, referring to the arduous training she endured for the part. "I could kill someone with a bow and arrow if they'd hold still! I was afraid that Katniss would overwhelm any other character I'd try to do. But I love Katniss, and she didn't take over as much of my life as I thought she would." Hollywood is another story, though: "I don't want to stay in L.A. and start thinking that's reality — because it's very far from normal. But I still love movies. I'm just going to love being in them from Kentucky, or Prague, or somewhere else. (W)