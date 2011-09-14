The Shortlist for Sept. 15

Celeb phone hacking

OK, Hollywood: Let's take it easy with the sexy cell-phone pictures -- there's a hacker on the loose. As Scarlett Johansson heads to the FBI for help following a phone-hacking scandal that leaked nude cell phone pictures of the actress, Mila Kunis is reportedly dealing with a similar issue. Four pictures have apparently surfaced from Mila's phone, including one image of a shirtless Justin Timberlake lying on a bed, and another of Mila's "Friends With Benefits" co-star wearing pink panties on his head. In the third photo, Mila is taking a bath. The last is of an unidentified man, and is reportedly the most explicit. Kunis has not yet commented. (TMZ)