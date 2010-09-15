The Shortlist for Sept. 16

By Jen Odell

LeAnn Rimes works out her ego muscle in the new issue of Shape, explaining that she cheated on Dean Sheremet because back when she was "America's sweetheart" (if you missed that moment in time, you're not alone), they drifted apart. She also says that enduring the hardship of having an affair has given her the strength to "face anything." As lagniappe, LeAnn adds that Eddie Cibrian won't work out with her because her "boxing workouts are too hard." And here I thought it was just because there wasn't room in the ring for him, what with LeAnn and LeEgo already taking up so much space. (Us)