The Shortlist for Sept. 17

Kim Kardashian Adopts a Kitten

If there's one thing we've learned from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's sartorial pairings, it's that you can never have too much black and white in your wardrobe. You can, however, get bored while trying to accessorize using such a limited palette. So next time you're dying to suit up in another black dress -- but have already been photographed carrying the last white Birkin bag in your collection -- bear in mind that there is another, fluffier option. "Meet my new baby, Mercy!" Kim tweeted on Sunday, a few hours before appearing at the Miami branch of her family's Dash store holding a tiny, white -- exceedingly tolerant -- teacup Persian kitten against her all-black getup. While we're not convinced that Mercy will eschew her natural feline inclination to freak when being carried by a human in loud public places, we can't help but applaud Kim's couture creativity. (People)