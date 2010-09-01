The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Sept. 2

By Jen Odell

A teenage girl who publicly cast off her love for you-know-who has been getting so many digital death threats on Twitter and YouTube that her name, Sydney Dalton, became a trending topic yesterday as little Justin's rabid mob of Belieberettes threatened to go all Hell's Angels on the infidel. Isn't this getting a little outta hand? (Jezebel)

