The Shortlist for Sept. 21

By Jen Odell

Beware! Buried way down deep, below bosom-shaped mountains of fluffy cotton candy in a terrible, lollipop-lined box of darkness, Katy Perry is harboring one percent of all the undoable evil in the world. "I am full of unicorns and Care Bears 99 percent of the time, but don't open Pandora's Box of that other one percent," she warns InStyle, "because it's there!" (Note: The sound guy who was told not to Auto-Tune Katy's voice for the 2008 MTV Europe Video Awards insists he tried to avoid opening said box.) The fall fashion cover-girl also chats about waiting to start a family ("not yet -- I think if you're married, it's often in your future"), and more in the October issue, which lands Friday. (InStyle)