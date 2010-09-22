The Shortlist for Sept. 23

By Jen Odell

After its big night out under MTV's searing hot lights, Lady Gaga's meat probably reeked like Pete Doherty on a Sunday morning. But Gaga's cow flesh attire has a brighter future than Pete's corpusculent liver. "The dress will go through a process where it becomes a sort of 'jerky,'" explains its designer, Franc Fernandez, who cautions: "The meat dries out, rather than rotting ... But it shouldn't be worn again." Note taken. (E!)

