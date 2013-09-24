The Shortlist for Sept. 24

Miley Cyrus goes topless on the cover of Rolling Stone

Hey, look kids: There's Miley's tongue again.

Actually, it's starting to feel like we've seen Miley Cyrus' tongue more times than the Griswolds saw Big Ben. But in the new issue of Rolling Stone (via Us Weekly), a topless Miley warns us not to expect too much more of her in the way of tongue-wagging and booty-shaking. "People are like, 'Miley thinks she's a black girl, but she's got the flattest a-- ever.' I'm like, 'I'm 108 pounds! I know!'" says the singer, assuring readers that she knows just what she looked like when she performed "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke at the VMAs. "Now people expect me to come out and twerk with my tongue out all the time. I'll probably never do that [bleep] again," she adds, dismissively. "I wasn't trying to be sexy. If I was trying to be sexy, I could have been sexy. I can dance a lot better than I was dancing."

Later on in the interview, the 20-year-old pot-stirrer describes her friendship with another famous boaster, Kanye West, whom she claims gave her the confidence to do what she did at the VMAs. Before she went onstage, Miley says Kanye told her, "'There are not a lot of artists I believe in more than you right now." Noting that his comment silenced the room, she adds, "I was like, 'Yo --- can you say that again?' I just kept repeating that over and over in my mind, and it made me not nervous."

Miley goes on to say that she and Kanye "have a good relationship." "It's good to have someone you can call and be like, 'Yo, do you think I should wear this?' 'Do you think I should go in the studio with this guy?' 'Do you think this is cool?'" she says. "That's what homies are supposed to do." The new issue of Rolling Stone hits newsstands Oct. 10.