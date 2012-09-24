The Shortlist for Sept. 25

Texas Police to Fiona Apple: 'Shut Up and Sing'

The Fiona Apple vs. Texas situation is starting to get as weird as Amanda Bynes vs. the Road. After she was arrested for suspicion of hash and marijuana possession in Texas last week, Apple suggested to a Houston audience that she had observed some "potentially illegal" behavior on the part of her arresting officers. Her accusations were caught on YouTube and the Texas Sheriff's department is not pleased.

In a personal message to Apple, via MTV News, Public Information Officer Rusty Fleming wrote: "First -- Honey, I'm already more famous than you, I don't need your help. However, it would appear that you need mine. Have you ever heard of Snoop [Dogg], Willie [Nelson] or Armand Hammer? Maybe if you would read something besides your own press releases, you would have known BEFORE you got here, that if you come to Texas with dope, the cops will take your DOPE away and put YOU in jail. Even though you and I only met briefly in the hallway, I don't know you but I'm sure you're an awesome and talented young woman. I'm sure that [your fans] would just as soon you get this all behind you and let you go back to what you do best — so my last piece of advice is simple 'just shut-up and sing.'" Fleming also suggested Apple file a formal complaint rather than rant about the alleged injustice she witnessed onstage. (MTV)