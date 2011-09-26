The Shortlist for Sept. 27

Move over, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani treated the British paparazzi to an early holiday gift this week when Angie and her six kids dropped by the "No Doubt" singer's North London home for a playdate with Gwen and Gavin Rossdale's two sons. Kingston Rossdale and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were born just a few days apart in 2006, while 3-year-old Zuma Rossdale and Angelina's twins, Vivienne and Knox, are the same age. We imagine celebritot faux-hawk comparisons and shared notes of the best toy stores around the globe ensued. (DailyMail)