The Shortlist for Sept. 27

Brad Pitt consults on new film with war vet who had never heard of him

In "The Fury," Brad Pitt plays one of a number of American soldiers in Nazi Germany near the end of World War II. In preparation for his role, the megastar consulted with a 90-year-old British war veteran named Peter Comfort. Upon doing so, Comfort told Pitt that prior to Googling him ahead of their meeting, Comfort "didn't have a clue who" Pitt was. As Comfort recently told the Telegraph, he was pleased to learn that Pitt's c.v. included "quite a lot of films," which he shared with Pitt and his colleagues after they discussed some of Comfort's war stories. According to Comfort, Pitt and friends immediately began "rolling around laughing" when they learned that the veteran had to go online and do some research to unearth Pitt's identity.