The Shortlist for Sept. 4

Kristen Stewart: I Can Be 'Clumsy' With My Public Persona

From her highly photographic bird-flipping habits to her "momentary indiscretion" with director Rupert Sanders, one thing the public has learned about Kristen Stewart is that she's not exactly a pro when it comes to playing the media machine. In an interview that was likely given before her fling with Sanders went public and her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, moved out, K.Stew explained to British Vogue why it's so hard for her to simply play the role of the good starlet off-camera.

"I know if you haven't thought about how you want to present a very packaged idea of yourself then it can seem like you lack ambition. But, dude, honestly? I can't. People expect it to be easy because there you are, out there, doing the thing that you want and making lots of money out of it. But, you know, I'm not that smooth. I can get clumsy around certain people," she says. "Like if I were to sit down and think, 'OK, I'm really famous, how am I going to conduct myself in public?' I wouldn't know who that person would be! It would be a lot easier if I could, but I can't." (GossipCop)